Spacious colonial in convenient NW location. 5 BR, 3.5 BA, master down & other 4 BR's up. 2 living areas (family room and living room), dining room off kitchen, matching granite throughout, zero entry updated shower in private master suite, huge deck and privacy fenced backyard. Vinyl siding, new metal roof. Large laundry room with sink, 2 car attached garage. Plantation shutters throughout. Sprinkler system. Close to NW shopping, dining, etc. 3 AC units (up, down & master suite addition)
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $279,000
