Welcome to Halls Creek. Have you ever wished you have more bedrooms for guests, storage or craft room? Come see our newest plan, The LAKESIDE smart home is A 5 Bedroom, 3 full baths, 2,012 sq .ft. As you enter the wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will then enter the main living area with another two bedrooms and one bath off of the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. You can sit at your huge island or the eat-in dining area for all snacks and meals. Relax in the HUGE living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Tucked away at the rear of the home is the HUGE Main bedroom Suite with Large WALK-IN closet in your Master Bath suite with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is under construction. Pictures depict a similar completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. All homes have a Gas Package and including a gas range. You also get a 1 Year Builder Warranty and a 2/10 Year Structual Warranty on the home.