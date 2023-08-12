Welcome to Halls Creek. Come see our brand new plan, the Lakeside!! This 5 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2,012 sq .ft of spacious living will be ready to close by Mid Sept. Come view the decorated model at 100 Oliver Dr. Dothan, AL WOW!!! Whether you are downsizing or have children you still need room as a guest and family this is the home for you! As you enter the long wide foyer you will be greeted with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. You will then enter the main living area. You will love the OPEN kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances. You can sit at your huge island or the eat-in dining area for all snacks and meals. Relax in the HUGE living area and catch up on your favorite shows or just hang out. Off the kitchen/dining area, you will have 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Tucked away at the rear of the home is the HUGE Main bedroom Suite with an large WALK-IN closet in your attached bath with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower, and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is close to completion. Ask about our closing cost incentives! These Pictures attacehed depict a similar scale completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown. Buyer to satisfy all pertinent information.