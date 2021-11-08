5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $314,900

Gorgeous 5 bedroom/2 bath home located in the desirable Overlook @ The woodlands subdivision. Granite in kitchen, fireplace in LR, hardwood flooring, formal dining, large back deck, fenced in back yard, 5th bedroom/bonus with built-ins, 4 year old architectural roof, 2 sinks in kitchen, large laundry, 2 car garage with storage room inside, large master walk in closet, tub and walk in shower in master bathroom. All of this sits on .54 acres just minutes from Target shopping center.