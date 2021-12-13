5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $321,399

We are sure you have never felt more at home than you will experiencing the Yorktown. This bright and thoughtful floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms, a large great room and kitchen area, as well as a flex room off the foyer entrance, ideal for a study, playroom, or home office. The living space on the first floor is connected to a spacious 2 car garage, as well as an easily accessible guest bedroom with a huge walk-in closet, and a full bath right around the corner- perfect for allowing privacy for you and your guests when entertaining company in your home. The kitchen features a large island and plenty of counter space, brand new, stainless steel appliances, as well as a sizable pantry and dining area. The stairs from the foyer lead you up to the intelligent design of the 4 remaining bedrooms, including the beautiful master suite with the largest walk-in closet you could wish for. The master bath offers a large, spa like garden soaking tub and shower combination, as well as a double-vanity sink, with the laundry room conveniently located down the hall for ease. This masterfully designed plan will not leave you in wanting, but instead will surprise you by fulfilling your desires for space, privacy, and luxury all under one roof.