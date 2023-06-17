New Lakeside Plan WOW! HONEY!! Stop the car!! 5 Bedroom, 3 full baths, 2,012 sqft Ranch style home. OPEN kitchen with quartz counters and STAINLESS STEEL Appliances with an eat-in dining area. You also have the HUGE Main bedroom Suite with EX-Large WALK IN closet in your attached bath with quartz vanity with double sinks, separate shower and GARDEN tub. NOTE: Actual home is under construction. Pictures depict a similar completed home/floor plan & elevation, but it is not the actual home for sale. Features, colors, finishes & options may differ from what's shown.