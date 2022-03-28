5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $327,999

In need of space? This 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has it all! Large 1 acre corner lot in Wicksburg school district convenient to all of Dothan. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with granite and new cabinetry throughout. Open foyer with 2 story vaulted ceiling in grand room and seperate dining room. Gas fireplace in den with finished concrete floors. Call today to schedule your showing.