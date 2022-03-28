 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $327,999

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $327,999

In need of space? This 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has it all! Large 1 acre corner lot in Wicksburg school district convenient to all of Dothan. Updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with granite and new cabinetry throughout. Open foyer with 2 story vaulted ceiling in grand room and seperate dining room. Gas fireplace in den with finished concrete floors. Call today to schedule your showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two brothers choose Marianna

Two brothers choose Marianna

I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert