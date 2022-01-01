 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $359,000

This beautiful 2700 sf open floor plan is move in ready. The 4.61 acre private lot is both open and wooded. It is conveniently located close to west Dothan. The kitchen is open and has a double oven and awesome farm-sink. Master bathroom has a beautiful stand alone tub and separate shower. Three bedrooms downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Local lands role in boxing movie
Local

Local lands role in boxing movie

  • Updated

Jarrod Sims graduated from Cottondale High School in 2008 and moved from his native Jackson County in 2015 to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert