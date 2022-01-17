 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $368,699

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $368,699

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $368,699

Uncompromising layout that is tactfully designed, the Norfolk plan is ultimately unique in every way. Grand impression from the stately foyer that is flanked by impressive 90 degree angle staircase that leads to balcony area overlooking the first floor. Enormous guest bedroom on first floor as well as full bath will accommodate the teen, in-law, or out of town guests as well as allow the owners to retreat to the private second floor sleeping quarters. Impressive master suite boasts dramatic vaulted beamed ceiling and a spectacularly designed luxury bath with majestic bay window over garden/soaking tub featuring tile plank ledge. Three additional amply sized bedrooms and convenient jack and jill bath, make this plan a pleasure to own with it's fascinating options. Delightful kitchen with massive granite counter tops and huge eating area adorned with bay window, makes cooking and entertaining a positive experience.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron logo p2
State and Regional News

Omicron logo p2

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert