5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $369,999

Gorgeous home offering lots of space. This home has a large kitchen with all granite counter tops. The home has five bedrooms (1 extra-large master bedroom, 1 extra-large bedroom, and 3 large bedrooms). The upstairs features a master bedroom has huge bathroom with large walk in shower featuring ceiling to floor glass/tile, a tub surrounded by a tile backdrop and large privacy window, his and her sinks (granite counter tops), and separate bathroom. The master bedroom also features an extra-large View More