Style in simplicity and functionality, the Sterling plan is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house that provides ample space for family living. Entering the elegant foyer there is an adjoining formal dining room. The foyer leads into the expansive kitchen featuring granite countertops and a large island perfect for cooking and entertaining. Off of the kitchen is the convenient laundry room capable of housing the washer, dryer, and other cleaning or storage needs. Flowing from the kitchen into the spacious great room with an airy feel, enjoy the attractive fireplace. Finishing the main floor is a private master suite featuring a spa like master bathroom with a double vanity, separate garden tub and shower and massive walk in closet. The four spacious bedrooms on the second floor complete this substantial floorplan all with walk in closets catering to all the essentials of a growing family.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $374,199
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Dothan’s Southeast Health no longer aids victims of sexual assault by providing rape kits at its hospital. In a statement, it blamed a shortag…
- Updated
OZARK – An Ozark police officer was placed behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his stepson.
- Updated
In its heyday, the Houston County Farm Center was the place for local events – concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows.
- Updated
MONTGOMERY—An Enterprise man was found guilty of murdering an individual during a drug deal in 2017, acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart ha…
- Updated
DNA evidence is helping Dothan police solve the 2020 burglary of Plum Lounge.
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
Excuse Brent Jones if he seemed to be staring off into space at times during the introductory press conference for new Troy football coach Jon…
- Updated
Dale County edged Wicksburg 44-42 in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
- Updated
The city of Cottondale has been awarded multiple grants recently that leaders there say can spark a new day of growth downtown and revitalize …
A contractor charged with taking a large down-payment from an elderly couple following Hurricane Michael and then failing to perform the work …