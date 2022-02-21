 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $375,000

Beautiful traditional home located in the Rehobeth School District, 5/3 on 1.2 Acres.Cathedral ceilings in the main living area with fireplace.New paint and appliances. Screened in patio. Home has an attached heated & cooled man cave/garage/bar. A must-see!!! Sprinkler system, alarm system. Utility bldg. included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert