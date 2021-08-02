The coordinated and spacious Deerfield floorplan is a perfect option for a growing family, featuring large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. Enter through the foyer into the stunning great room featuring elegant hardwood flooring and an attractive fireplace. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room well-suited for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious gourmet kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor truly is a private retreat from the large first floor living areas, featuring 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility. The flowing balance and large size of the Deerfield is an absolute must for a growing family's comfort and needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $376,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
As the COVID-19 pandemic ticked away at the calendar, Dr. Walter Doty has experienced a mix of emotions.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2021 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Ba…
- Updated
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
- Updated
As schools plan to reopen for another academic year, administrators at local school systems are being forced to make decisions on mask mandate…
- Updated
Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number …