This lovely Craftsman Style home, located on a large lot in Halls Creek, provides the space you need with the upgrades you desire. This one owner, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has been gently lived in and is ready for new owners. The two-story foyer invites you into a home designed for entertaining and fellowship. To the left of the foyer is the spacious formal dining room with coffered ceiling, while straight ahead you enter the living room with gas fireplace. The kitchen is accessible from both of these rooms and offers a large dining area, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas range, and a huge pantry. There is a half bath as well as a main floor guest room with a private bath. Upstairs is an impressive primary suite with sitting area, private balcony, two walk-in closets and a large en suite bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Across the landing are three more bedrooms, a hall bath and the laundry room. The layout guarantees that everyone will have their own private area. Other features include 2-car garage, freshly painted shutters, sprinkler system, blinds, and covered front porch and patios.