5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $384,900

Very Nice Like New Home with Lots of Space. The Kitchen Features Lots of Amenities Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Nice Size Pantry. It Has A Large Master Bedroom with a Vaulted Ceiling and Large Walk-In Closet. The Master Bathroom Includes A Large Tile Shower and Tub. Separate Dining Room with Lots of Natural Light. The Backyard Features A Privacy Fence and Covered Back Porch That Is Perfect for Entertaining. The Neighborhood Features a Community Pool.