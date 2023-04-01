You will fall in love with this amazing home! Shows better than new with lots of upgrades! Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, large bedrooms, and a WOW Master Suite. Spray foam insulation, built in dehumidifier, tankless water heater and low-e argon gas windows. Sits on a beautiful perimeter lot with a vaulted covered patio to enjoy outdoor living with no visible neighbors to the rear. Park Ridge Community features 2 beautiful community POOLS! Shown by appointment only. Please call listing agent. Owner is a licensed Realtor in the State of Alabama.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Abe Chancellor is about to live out a childhood dream.
Former Dothan High football player Tyson Williams, who was a standout defensive back at the University of Nevada, refuses to let his small siz…
Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball players were announced Saturday. Below is the list of players.
The Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball team was announced late Saturday. Below are the members.
Its creators say the mammoth meatball is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it.