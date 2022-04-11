Uncompromising layout that is tactfully designed, the Norfolk plan is ultimately unique in every way. Grand impression from the stately foyer that is flanked by impressive 90 degree angle staircase that leads to balcony area overlooking the first floor. Enormous guest bedroom on first floor as well as full bath will accommodate the teen, in-law, or out of town guests as well as allow the owners to retreat to the private second floor sleeping quarters. Impressive master suite boasts dramatic vaulted beamed ceiling and a spectacularly designed luxury bath with majestic bay window over garden/soaking tub featuring tile plank ledge. Three additional amply sized bedrooms and convenient jack and jill bath, make this plan a pleasure to own with it's fascinating options. Delightful kitchen with massive granite counter tops and huge eating area adorned with bay window, makes cooking and entertaining a positive experience.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $389,399
