5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $389,500

Just Listed!!! Five Bedrooms and generous storage space make this home a perfect match for a big or growing family. The home features a foyer entrance, formal dining room (or flex area), an impressive great room just off the spacious kitchen which incorporates gleaming cabinetry, granite tops and a large island for food and entertaining preparations. The oversized master suite is located on the first floor. The features include a separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. Up stairs is a common area loft for a sitting or play area. Bedrooms 2, 3, and 4 include huge walk in closets and two full baths. Hardwood floors throughout, gas cooktop and tankless water heater, smart thermostat downstairs and upgraded internet.