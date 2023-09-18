YOU HAVE GOT TO SEE THIS FANTASTIC HOME! Everything old is NEW again! This owner has put in lots of heart, soul, and sweat to breathe new life into this Dutch-Colonial home. Park your cars in the two-car garage and head on into your warm, inviting family room attached to a culinary delight kitchen with brand-new appliances and a huge bar for food prep or gathering around for some quality family time. Keep wandering into one of the three upstairs bedrooms, the downstairs rooms, or the suite over the garage to wind down for an evening of relaxation in the living room or meal in the dining room. Weather permitting, take some time to enjoy your huge backyard sitting under the covered patio. No worries about the weather inside your house with the mini-split HVAC your energy bills will be low, low, low!