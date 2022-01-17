The coordinated and spacious Deerfield floorplan is a perfect option for a growing family, featuring large living areas and spacious bedrooms for privacy. Enter through the foyer into the stunning great room featuring elegant hardwood flooring and an attractive fireplace. The first floor also houses a graceful dining room well-suited for formal gatherings. This open floor plan flows from the great room into the breakfast room and spacious gourmet kitchen complete with a great island, granite countertops, and walk in pantry. A large bedroom connected to a full bath completes the first floor. The second floor truly is a private retreat from the large first floor living areas, featuring 3 bedrooms with large walk in closets, two full bathrooms and a magnificent master suite. The master bedroom is open and airy with 9 foot tray ceilings and a gorgeous master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, plenty of storage space, and a double vanity. An enormous walk in closet completes this impeccable spa like sanctuary. Finishing the spacious upstairs is an appropriately placed laundry room for easy clean up and accessibility. The flowing balance and large size of the Deerfield is an absolute must for a growing family's comfort and needs.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $391,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a successful six-year tenure at Slocomb, RedTop head football coach Richard Tisdale is leaving the program because of family considerations.
- Updated
Just a day after Dothan City Schools suspended bus transportation to several schools, the school system announced a swift move to fully remote…
- Updated
Rehobeth Elementary 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2021-2022
- Updated
Houston County Schools plans to keep schools open, but has a contingency plan in place in case COVID-19 cases continue to cause excessive staf…
- Updated
During the Larry Fedora era at Southern Miss, Fedora and his coaches weren’t afraid to put their players on the spot.
- Updated
The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...
- Updated
Q: What can you tell me about Oscar’s restaurant?
- Updated
The words across the video screen read “Everyday people doing extraordinary things.”
- Updated
An Ashford man has been arrested for leaving the scene of a car wreck that left a 6-year-old with serious injuries.
- Updated
Devontae White scored 20 points and Dalton Taggart 14 to pace Wicksburg to a Class 3A, Area 3 55-50 win over Houston Academy on Tuesday night.