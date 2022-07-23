 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,950

You will fall in love with this amazing home! Shows better than new with lots of upgrades! Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, large bedrooms, and a WOW Master Suite. Spray foam insulation, built in dehumidifier, tankless water heater and low-e argon gas windows. Sits on a beautiful perimeter lot with a vaulted covered patio to enjoy outdoor living with no visible neighbors to the rear. Park Ridge Community features 2 beautiful community POOLS! Shown by appointment only. Please call listing agent. Agent is related to seller.

