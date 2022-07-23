You will fall in love with this amazing home! Shows better than new with lots of upgrades! Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, large bedrooms, and a WOW Master Suite. Spray foam insulation, built in dehumidifier, tankless water heater and low-e argon gas windows. Sits on a beautiful perimeter lot with a vaulted covered patio to enjoy outdoor living with no visible neighbors to the rear. Park Ridge Community features 2 beautiful community POOLS! Shown by appointment only. Please call listing agent. Agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $395,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan’s City Center was first unveiled in April and while it may seem as if things have been quiet since then, a tremendous amount of work ha…
Although Zack’s Family Restaurant was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night, the owners plan to rebuild the down-home, cafeteria-style eatery.
Hays McKay, the longtime pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Dothan, died Saturday after a battle with cancer.
Dothan native and Auburn University pitching star Blake Burkhalter grew up rooting for the Atlanta Braves and now he has a chance to play for …
Are we in another COVID-19 surge?
An outspoken crowd that turned out for a public hearing expressed overwhelming support for Greater Beulah Baptist Church’s application to esta…
The Florida Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marianna man accused of stealing a tractor and seed spreader.
Once left for dead, Toys "R" Us is making a major comeback. The toy store brand will be just about everywhere for the holidays.
Dothan Fire Department investigators have determined a Saturday night fire that heavily damaged Zack’s Family Restaurant in Dothan was accidental.
Four people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the killing of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, whose body was found at a Dothan…