5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $399,000

5 Bedrooms 3 Baths Home with Large Lot located at the Ameris Cul de sac in Liberty Park in REHOBETH School District. This Beautiful Home has 1 Master Bedroom up and 1 Master Bedroom Down. The Expanded Charleston Plan with Granite countertops, custom oversized shower, Open kitchen to Grandroom Laundry upstairs. Large shaded back yard with covered back porch. Rehobeth school district in Dothan just off of Trawick Rd. May the odds be in your favor !