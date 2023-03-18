You will fall in love with this amazing home! Shows better than new with lots of upgrades! Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas fireplace, large bedrooms, and a WOW Master Suite. Spray foam insulation, built in dehumidifier, tankless water heater and low-e argon gas windows. Sits on a beautiful perimeter lot with a vaulted covered patio to enjoy outdoor living with no visible neighbors to the rear. Park Ridge Community features 2 beautiful community POOLS! Shown by appointment only. Please call listing agent. Agent is related to seller
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Phil Paramore, who for many years served as a sports columnist for the Dothan Eagle and was a longtime local sports radio call-in host, passed…
A Dothan homebuilder and his office manager are charged with multiple counts of fraud following a year-long fraud investigation conducted by t…
Ariton’s baseball program will finish the rest of the season with a new head coach.
Headland scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 2-1 walk-off win over Enterprise on Saturday in high school baseball action at Hea…