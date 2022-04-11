Fabulous home boasting 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Separate Dining room, Privacy and garden fence taking advantage of natural beauty of the backyard. Additional concrete slab 12x20 off of back covered patio. Seamless Gutters. Hardwood flooring in living areas and master bedroom and closet. Argon Double Pane Windows with screens and Blinds throughout. Dual Zone HVAC System with entire home dehumidifier with Smart Thermostats for both zones. Electric Car Plug in Garage. Natural Gas.Granite
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $400,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation in an effort to keep experienced educators …
A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down…
A two-part crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of one driver and seriously injured the other two Thursday night, April 7, in …
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball selections.
Dothan closed its landfill last week following a court ruling that sided with landowners who pointed out a technicality in the Alabama Departm…
A Troy man has been charged in the disorder and unrest that occurred in Panama City Beach in late March.
Several local school systems will be closing early today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder has now been charged with murder in the strangling death of another inmate in the cell th…
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball selections.
A 29-yar-old Greenwood man was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.