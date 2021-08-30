5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $401,099

The stylish and elegant Avonlea floor plan has the perfect arrangement of common space with the open kitchen and great room along with five spacious bedrooms for privacy. The small foyer entrance leads into the sweeping great room or just to the left, a flex room that would be perfect as an office. The beautiful kitchen with glossy granite countertops is open to the great room. It is complete with brand new stainless steel appliances and a well-designed island with room for seating. The kitchen leaves space for a large breakfast area that can seat a full family and friends easily. From the breakfast area, you can access the incredible master suite with a connecting bathroom and enormous walk in closet. The spa like master bathroom features a double vanity, separate toilet room, and large shower and separate soaking tub. A large laundry room and half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you will find four more bedrooms along with two full bathrooms. A sunny loft area with its own walk in closet completes the second floor of this smart floor plan that makes great use of space and storage to keep your big family organized and happy.