Style in simplicity and functionality, the Sterling plan is a 5 bedroom 3 bath house that provides ample space for family living. Entering the elegant foyer there is an adjoining formal dining room. The foyer leads into the expansive kitchen featuring granite countertops and a large island perfect for cooking and entertaining. Off of the kitchen is the convenient laundry room capable of housing the washer, dryer, and other cleaning or storage needs. Flowing from the kitchen into the spacious great room with an airy feel, enjoy the attractive fireplace. Finishing the main floor is a private master suite featuring a spa like master bathroom with a double vanity, separate garden tub and shower and massive walk in closet. The four spacious bedrooms on the second floor complete this substantial floorplan all with walk in closets catering to all the essentials of a growing family.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $406,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation in an effort to keep experienced educators …
A hookah lounge in Dothan has caused problems for police and some eastside residents for years. Now, city leaders are considering closing down…
A two-part crash involving three vehicles resulted in the death of one driver and seriously injured the other two Thursday night, April 7, in …
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 boys basketball selections.
Dothan closed its landfill last week following a court ruling that sided with landowners who pointed out a technicality in the Alabama Departm…
A Troy man has been charged in the disorder and unrest that occurred in Panama City Beach in late March.
Several local school systems will be closing early today due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon.
An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder has now been charged with murder in the strangling death of another inmate in the cell th…
The 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Super 12 girls basketball selections.
A 29-yar-old Greenwood man was killed in a traffic crash Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.