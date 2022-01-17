 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $409,000

Step Into Southern Living! Magazine Ready Home has it ALL! CUSTOM/Crown to Base! Everett built for Own Family! Gorgeous Woods, Plantation Shutters, Designer Cabinetry, Remodeled Gourmet Kitchen, Chefs Delight! Sep Den, Office or Dining! Deluxe Master Suite. SPA Like Bath! Beautiful Leaded Glass over Jacuzzi. Upstairs is BONUS of Bonus Spaces! In-laws Suite? 2 Lrg BRs & Baths. Enormous Theater, Flat Screen, STEAM Shower with ALL the Bells & Whistles! EZ Breeze Sunroom overlooking Big Back Yard!

