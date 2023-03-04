Gorgeous and Spacious home with a 16 x 32 saltwater pool. Practically new home with all the bells and whistles! Some of the extras includ spray foam insulation in the walk-in attic, 2 AC units, gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded decorative wainscoting in the entryway, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, full master bathroom with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and large shower, True 2 car garage, Wooden stairs leading to 3 Full bedrooms upstairs and Master bedroom downstairs, and 3 FULL bathrooms! Located in Liberty Park Phase 2 with one main entrance, a basketball court, a playground, and a community pavilion with a fire pit. There is plenty of room in this home! The best part is it is USDA-eligible and zoned for Rehobeth School District!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $415,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
To say the last three weeks have been a whirlwind for Geneva County girls basketball coach Lacy Holmes would be an understatement.
A dream come true for Dothan native and former Auburn star Blake Burkhalter by pitching for the Atlanta Braves in an exhibition game against t…
HENRY COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash in Henry County late Tuesday claimed the lives of a Dothan cardiologist and his daughter, according to a…
BIRMINGHAM – The most historic basketball season in the Dothan Wolves’ brief existence came to a halt Thursday morning.