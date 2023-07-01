Beautiful 2 story home built in 2021, 3,550sf, 5BR, 3Full Baths & 1/2 bath on the main on .43-acre lot, (one of the largest lots in Park Ridge). Beautiful, stacked stone entry way, rustic flair with crow's feet architectural details. Exterior: Cement board siding, 30-year architectural shingled roof. Outdoor entertainment: Covered back patio w/fan & vaulted ceiling, GREAT COMMUNITY POOL. Energy efficiency: Spray Foam insulation, unlimited hot water with natural gas appliances to include, HVAC, Rheum water heater, cook top, & fireplace. Built with all the upgrades, 6” base boards throughout the entire home, 4” crown molding, 3 ” window & doorway trim, 8' doors throughout main, 10' ceilings, hardwood flooring and staircase treads. Formal dining room: you will find beautiful double paned windows, wainscoting, coffered ceilings and a gorgeous, brushed nickel chandelier. The kitchen is open concept with eat in breakfast area, granite 3' X 6' bar, stainless steel appliances & hardware, craftsman style cabinetry, and for that extra storage and a spacious French door pantry. The Master bedroom is on the Main with a spacious ensuite bath to include, walk-n shower, garden tub, extra-large walking closet, private water closet, dual sink vanity with granite countertops. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths and an additional flex space with closet. This space can be used as an additional bedroom, office, media room or workout gym. Great COMMUNITY POOL!!!