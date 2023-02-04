Gorgeous and Spacious home with a 16 x 32 saltwater pool. Practically new home with all the bells and whistles! Some of the extras includ spray foam insulation in the walk-in attic, 2 AC units, gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded decorative wainscoting in the entryway, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, full master bathroom with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and large shower, True 2 car garage, Wooden stairs leading to 3 Full bedrooms upstairs and Master bedroom downstairs, and 3 FULL bathrooms! Located in Liberty Park Phase 2 with one main entrance, a basketball court, a playground, and a community pavilion with a fire pit. There is plenty of room in this home! The best part is it is USDA-eligible and zoned for Rehobeth School District!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Paris Hilton welcomes her baby, Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation, and more celeb news
Kathy Hilton has declared her daughter Paris Hilton is going to be an "amazing" mother. Plus, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are reportedly set to …
ABBEVILLE – Some of the best basketball players to ever suit up in the Wiregrass – Chris Porter, Franklin Williams, George Scott and Dexter an…
Q: Why is the word “yellowhammer” associated with Alabama?
The Class 5A No. 10 ranked Carroll Eagles started out strong and never let up in routing Class 2A No. 2 ranked Barbour County 80-51 on Tuesday…
"It's your hopes and dreams coming true, but it's your worst fears," Donna said. "Somebody is going to go home a loser, and neither one of the…