Gorgeous and Spacious home with a 16 x 32 saltwater pool. Practically new home with all the bells and whistles! Some of the extras includ spray foam insulation in the walk-in attic, 2 AC units, gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded decorative wainscoting in the entryway, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings, full master bathroom with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and large shower, True 2 car garage, Wooden stairs leading to 3 Full bedrooms upstairs and Master bedroom downstairs, and 3 FULL bathrooms! Located in Liberty Park Phase 2 with one main entrance, a basketball court, a playground, and a community pavilion with a fire pit. There is plenty of room in this home! The best part is it is USDA-eligible and zoned for Rehobeth School District!