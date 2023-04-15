Luxury meets Comfort at 308 Paxton Loop in Dothan. Stone and Large wood beam accents at the front entice you to enter the 8 ft Glass door to the Foyer. Upgraded lighting throughout w coffered ceiling, Wainscoting walls, Hand scraped wood floors, Upgraded granite, Stainless steel appliances along w an open floor plan. The Living space and Kitchen are open & perfect for entertaining. This Luxurious Kitchen has an oversized pantry, Hood vent and an island for needed work space. The family room has a Beautiful gas fireplace & exits to the rear Vaulted Covered/uncovered patio. Spacious Master suite is down stairs w soaking tub, fully tiled shower and walk in closet. 4 Large bedrooms upstairs have walk in closets as well. A Bonus room / Loft is upstairs for movie night or play time & it also has a large walk in closet for storage and easy clean up. 2 Precious bedrooms have a Jack n Jill bath w shower / tub combo. 5 bedrooms 3 and half bath total. This Energy efficient home boasts of spray foam insulation, built in dehumidifier, low e-argon windows, tankless water heater and a perimeter lot w no homes to the rear. Over $15,000 in upgrades. Park Ridge Community has 2 Pools and a pool house for your Summer Fun included in the HOA fees. 308 Paxton Loop creates a lifestyle that is easy for entertaining and luxurious to come HOME to. Avonlea Floor plan which is not available any further