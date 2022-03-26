5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $439,500

RARE 5 bedroom 4 bath in Dothan!. A Huge Master Bedroom and master bathroom Quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful small neighborhood. Backyard Privacy fence. The Deerfield is a very efficient floor plan; every square foot is used nearly every day. Huge bedrooms. Lots of storage. Bathrooms everywhere! This home has spray foam insulation and 2x6 studs which make it incredibly efficient to keep cool. Dehumidifier in the AC. Granite tops. Hardwood floors in main areas and carpet bedrooms.