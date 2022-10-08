5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $449,900

Wow ! 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths . Built by Stone Martin Builders..Take a look at this beautiful , well maintained home. Step into the foyer into the large open great room featuring a gas fireplace . The dining area has beautiful coffered ceilings and wainscoting .Gourmet style kitchen features stainless steel appliances , great cabinet space and center island featuring granite counter tops. Corner pantry to add space for extra storage. Upstairs you have 4 bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom features 9 ft. tray ceilings . Enter the spa like master bath with garden / soaking tub , large walk in shower that opens on both sides.. You have double vanities with granite counter tops.. The big master closet finishes off this wonderful area. There are 3 other bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full baths on this floor. the laundry room is located on the 2nd floor for easy access.The main areas downstairs have hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet. All windows in home have plantation shutters . All downstairs doors are 8 ft with 10 ft ceilings . This home was built with saving energy in mind. There is Spray Foam Insulation , Double Pane Low-E- Argon Windows and Tankless Water Heater . Large back yard that is fenced . Call today for appointment. Don't think this one will be on the market long ..