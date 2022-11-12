5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $492,000

If you dream of country living in a non-HOA neighborhood, this is the home for you! Bring your golf carts, 4 wheelers, and other recreational vehicles, this is where you can ride them! This custom built, like new, modern farmhouse is just 2 mi from Rehobeth schools! This beauty is a 1.5 story home with 5 beds & 3 full baths that was completed in March of 22. With 3450 sqft on 1 ac of land, there is space for the entire family! As you walk through the front door, you enter a large foyer with custom board & batten and notice the floor to ceiling windows in the living room overlooking the back pasture complete with grazing cows! On the first floor you will find the large master suite which has its own bathroom, zero entry large shower, and a closet that can hold even the largest of wardrobes. Across from the master is the mudroom and interior garage entry. The mudroom has laundry connections, built in hanging and storage compartments, and cabinetry for all your laundry essentials. The first floor has a dining space, flex room (which could be used as an office, playroom, or formal dining room), kitchen, the largest pantry you've probably ever seen, 2 secondary bedrooms, and another full bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms, a full bath, and a walk-in attic. The entire home is spray foam insulated and has a security system that can be activated for monitoring. Homes this good don't come on the market often, so make an appointment and come see it today!