5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $494,143

Brand New Charleston Mills Community. Features sidewalks, streetlights & Community Pool! "Kensington" floor plan offers an old world appeal with high end amenities. Gleaming rich wood flooring flows from the foyer, dining and great room, to meet the impressive stair case at the rear of the home. Ten foot ceilings add to the appealing downstairs area featuring a gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and a large granite island to entertain family or friends. Master down. Bonus/3 bed up.