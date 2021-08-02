 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $499,000

Price Reduction!!! Great West Dothan location with tons of space, main house has formal living and dining rooms, large sunroom, main floor BR with private access to hall bath, gunite pool with hot tub, pool house with outdoor kitchen/pool bar, full bath and bonus area upstairs! Don't miss out on this great investment. Please see the extensive write-up for additional details in the MLS photo gallery. House is being sold “As Is”.

