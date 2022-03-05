5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $499,399

THIS IS PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AND CAN BE BUILT IN CHARLESTON MILLS_Walden Jplan, lot 8_Community Pool_
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
THIS IS PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION AND CAN BE BUILT IN CHARLESTON MILLS_Walden Jplan, lot 8_Community Pool_
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As a kid, Kelsey Barnard Clark would come home from school, watch some Oprah and then switch over to the Food Network, dreaming of a life she …
Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark fell to the randomizer and a past Top Chef rival on the opening episode of season three of Food Network’s “Tournamen…
Whenever Jim Bob Striplin cut the grass on the Geneva County High School football field, he kept in mind past teammates, classmates and coache…
Dothan native Scott White was perturbed by the run-down state of the shopping center at the corner of South Cherokee Avenue and West Main Stre…
Two Dothan Preparatory Academy students were arrested for making a bomb threat on Monday that forced the entire student body and much of the s…
Five honorees will be inducted into the Dothan Business Hall of Fame during the 2022 Banquet and Induction Ceremony in April.
Newspaper clippings of when Houston Academy won the Class 1A state basketball tournament in 1991 for the only time in school history and playe…
An Ashford man was arrested on dozens of charges related to disseminating child pornography on Friday.
A Dothan woman accused of conspiring to rob and kill a Pansey man has recently been implicated in another theft case.
MIDLAND CITY—A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City woman, according an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.