5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $499,900

It doesn't get any better than this! Beautiful move-in ready new construction home in Rehobeth! 1 and a half story 5 bedroom 3 full bath modern farmhouse with 3450 sqft on almost 1 acre of land! Floor to ceiling windows overlooking pastures, mudroom with built-ins, huge foyer with wainscoting, massive pantry, huge master closet, and an office on the main floor. Master, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, & office on the main floor with 2 large bedrooms, full bath, and walk in attic on the 2nd floor.