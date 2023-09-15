This beautiful home on a large corner lot is in the highly sought after Westbrook Subdivision! Featuring 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with granite countertops in kitchen, GE Profile built-in refrigerator, tray ceilings, new paint throughout, new roof in 2019, 2 new HVACs in 2020, new garage door opener in 2020, new cooktop and oven in 2022, new LED lighting throughout, and new foam insulated ductwork in 2023. Large primary with tray ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi. Dining room, office, foyer, breakfast area, covered porch, and so much more!