It doesn't get any better than this! Beautiful move-in ready new construction by Sterling Homes in Rehobeth! 1 story 5 bedroom 3 full bath modern farmhouse with 3450 sqft on almost 1 acre of land! Floor to ceiling windows overlooking farmland, mudroom with built-ins, huge foyer with board & batten, massive pantry, huge master closet, and an office/flex room on the main floor. Master and 2 bedrooms on the main floor with 2 very large bedrooms, full bath, and walk in attic on the 2nd floor.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $526,900
