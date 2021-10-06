Beautiful garden district home on quiet street! One story home on two lots, with large living space, sep dining room, and grand room has bar area. Home has lots of storage space. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace and separate vanity areas. 4 more large bedrooms. Gunite pool. This home is a must see!!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $539,900
