 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $549,900

Beautiful garden district home on quiet street! One story home on two lots, with large living space, sep dining room, and grand room has bar area. Home has lots of storage space. Master bedroom suite has a fireplace and separate vanity areas. 4 more large bedrooms. Gunite pool. This home is a must see!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert