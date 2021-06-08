 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $549,900

See MLS photos for detailed writeup. 6032sf H&C Main House 2 story: HC acc, 12ft ceilings,crown mld. 5 Bdrm/wlk-n-clost, 3 Full Bths, 4 AC units, 6 Years Roof Replacement, 6 Years Window Replaced. Up: 4 Bdrms, Mstr. Bths,marble, vanitys, Jacuzzi, tiled shwr. Bth is adj. to bdrm/office/dream closet. 2 Bdrm split w/J&J tiled shwr. Down: Foyer, staircase, grand rm (n.gas) FP, wet bar, master bdr, HC acc, bth. Kitchen, granite, butler's ptry, Eat-n-kitchen, french doors, Lg laundry, pool & hot tub. View More

