Modern, understated & elegant with a charm of detail. This cypress tree, long drive way, is a hidden gem inside the city limits of Dothan Alabama. This 6 bedroom 3 bath home, sits on 6 acres of mature pine trees over looking a quite clear 2 acres of beautiful land. Home has additional 3 car garage, custom design thru out the entire home features cathedral trey ceilings in every room, home is completely gated with gated entrance 3 miles from Southeast Health and 5 miles from ACOM this home is a must see pre approvals must e sent prior to any showings open house showings from 10am to 12pm 09/12/2023 gates will be open