5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $563,000

  • Updated
Beautiful spacious home with so many features. Situated on 1.25 acres, home with 4572 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, in ground pool with hot tub. 2 car attached garage and a 2 car detached garage. Irrigation system, walk in closets, all kitchen appliances remain.

