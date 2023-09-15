Prepare yourself to take in the FULL BEAUTY of this REMARKABLE home nestled in THE HIGHLANDS. This 5 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with CIRCULAR driveway, SCREENED IN porch, GUNITE pool and New OUTDOOR wood burning fireplace, offers a harmonious blend of LUXURY, COMFORT and MODERN living with its recent UPDATES and thoughtful ENHANCEMENTS beginning in 2021, which includes but not limited to: Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new refrigerator and gas stove, new marble counters in primary bathroom, spacious, organized walk in closet. new fixtures, new jetted soaking tub steam shower and new Japanese toilet, new furnace, new air conditioning and heating unit, new no clog gutters, electric car charger and more. This home is an embodiment of elegance and convenience. Situated across from Robert Trent Jones GOLF COURSE and within proximity to many local delights, hospital, and shopping centers making life effortlessly accessible. This home is like no other, it is a MASTERPIECE!!! You don't want to miss it!