Beautiful Raised Colonial style home built with the highest quality materials! Situated on a 2.9 acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Massive moldings, wood beams and amazing trim work make this home stand out like no other. You have the best of both worlds – one of convenience and one of privacy! This is a must see for the buyer who appreciates a unique and rare find.
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $574,900
