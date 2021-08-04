 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $574,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $574,900

5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $574,900

Beautiful Raised Colonial style home built with the highest quality materials! Situated on a 2.9 acre lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Massive moldings, wood beams and amazing trim work make this home stand out like no other. You have the best of both worlds – one of convenience and one of privacy! This is a must see for the buyer who appreciates a unique and rare find.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert