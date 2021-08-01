Breathtaking home in Dothan's Historic District w/ lots of updates- NEW roof, NEW Sunroom windows, NEW landscaping, NEW exterior paint and more!! Gorgeous kitchen with marble island countertop, gas double ovens, and butlers pantry. Beautiful master suite with fireplace&built in bookshelves. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Separate Dining room&formal living area give you plenty of space for entertainment. Large, fenced in yard w/ 3 car carport and detached garage- lots of storage!
5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested following an apparent stabbing on Palmetto Street.
- Updated
Enterprise City Schools has made the decision to cancel all open houses at Coppinville Junior High School, Dauphin Junior High School and Ente…
- Updated
In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB, has never before seen a v…
- Updated
COTTONWOOD — A man was killed Tuesday night after being shot by police during a standoff.
- Updated
A Dothan woman was arrested for following a woman and making threats.
- Updated
A single vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Eufaula man, Alabama State Troopers reported.
- Updated
A Dothan man pulled up next to two dozen officers, shot up an unoccupied car, and was immediately arrested.
- Updated
After a letter outlining Enterprise City School’s return to school plan, intended for faculty and staff, was released on social media last wee…
- Updated
Four Chipola College pitchers from the 2021 team were drafted Tuesday to play professional ball, called up on day three of the Major League Ba…
- Updated
Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number …