5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $575,000

Breathtaking home in Dothan's Historic District w/ lots of updates- NEW roof, NEW Sunroom windows, NEW landscaping, NEW exterior paint and more!! Gorgeous kitchen with marble island countertop, gas double ovens, and butlers pantry. Beautiful master suite with fireplace&built in bookshelves. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Separate Dining room&formal living area give you plenty of space for entertainment. Large, fenced in yard w/ 3 car carport and detached garage- lots of storage!

