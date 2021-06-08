5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $595,000

Breathtaking, one of a kind home in Dothan's Historic District. Gorgeous kitchen with marble island countertop, gas double ovens, and butlers pantry. Beautiful master suite with fireplace and built in bookshelves. Hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Separate Dining room and formal living area give you plenty of space for entertainment. Off of the office is a sunroom overlooking a beautiful courtyard. Large, fenced in yard with gate on side of home for extra privacy. Tons of storage! View More