5 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $598,000

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS TO SPANN FARM! Circular Drive Paves the Way to this Picture Perfect Home in One of Dothan's Finest Gated Communities - You'll Love Cooking in this Chef's Kitchen Featuring Display Cabinetry, Granite, Prep Sink, Pot Filler & New Stainless Appliances - H/AC (2) & Interior Paint New 2020 - Exterior Updates: Painting, Landscaping, Repaved Drive, New Garage Doors & to Top it Off...New Roof - Tour Photos to EXPERIENCE THIS FABULOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN NESTLED ON HUGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT!

